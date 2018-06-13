Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Fianoo, ,Abedi, 3 others named to run Ghana football


Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana football

Dr. Kofi Amoah has been named by government to chair a five member committee which has Abedi Pele and Kudjoe Fianoo in the team, following Anas expose'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana football
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The government of Ghana has tasked  and two Dr. Kofi Amoah, Abedi Pele and three others to form a five man interim committee to oversee the activities of football in the country, according to reports.

The Committee was named after an interim injunction was placed on the current executives of the Ghana Football Association.

The five-member committee comprise of Dr. Kofi Amoah (Chairman), Cudjoe Fianoo (Secretary), Abedi Pele (Member), Rev. Osei Kofi (Member), Eva Okyere (Member).

The Attorney General’s Department have been granted an injunction from court to restrain the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from organising football activities in the Ghana, from the fall out of Anas exposé.

READ MORE: GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé

There are a reports that government is taking steps to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with Ghana Football Federation (GFF).

Anas expose which was premiered last week uncovered a lot of rots in Ghana football after several match and team officials were caught on camera receiving bribes, including Kwesi Nyantakyi, the GFA president who was at the centre of the scandal.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has also relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.

Below is the press statement

play Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana football
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

The Numbers: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup
Red Handed: Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
Football: US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup Football US, Mexico and Canada win race to host 2026 World Cup
Football: PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny Football PSG escape UEFA sanctions but remain under scrutiny
Football: Golden oldies? Argentina have World Cup's oldest squad Football Golden oldies? Argentina have World Cup's oldest squad
Football: Brazil better prepared now than in 2014 - Paulinho Football Brazil better prepared now than in 2014 - Paulinho

Recommended Videos

Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA
SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player SHOCKING!!! Anas drops U-17 therapist accepting bribe to recommend player



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
3 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
4 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
5 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
8 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in...bullet
9 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
10 Defamation suit Anas can’t silence me with lawsuit –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

With Canada, Mexico and the United States winning host duties for the 2026 World Cup, football may serve as the balm that soothes trade and immigration tensions between US President Donald Trump and neighboring nations
Football Split on geopolitics, North America unites with winning World Cup bid
Veiled: Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas poses during an interview with AFP. His latest investigative documentary, 'Number 12', has led to the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association and the resignation of its boss
Football Exposing corruption with Ghana's hidden camera king
Fernando Hierro is taking charge of Spain at the World Cup
Football Spain sack Lopetegui, hire Hierro on eve of World Cup
England fans wave flags in the sunshine ahead of the International friendly football match against Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018
Football Over 1,000 England hooligans blocked from Russia trip