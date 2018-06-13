Fianoo, ,Abedi, 3 others named to run Ghana football

news

The government of Ghana has tasked and two Dr. Kofi Amoah, Abedi Pele and three others to form a five man interim committee to oversee the activities of football in the country, according to reports.

The Committee was named after an interim injunction was placed on the current executives of the Ghana Football Association.

The five-member committee comprise of Dr. Kofi Amoah (Chairman), Cudjoe Fianoo (Secretary), Abedi Pele (Member), Rev. Osei Kofi (Member), Eva Okyere (Member).

The Attorney General’s Department have been granted an injunction from court to restrain the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from organising football activities in the Ghana, from the fall out of Anas exposé.

There are a reports that government is taking steps to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with Ghana Football Federation (GFF).

Anas expose which was premiered last week uncovered a lot of rots in Ghana football after several match and team officials were caught on camera receiving bribes, including Kwesi Nyantakyi, the GFA president who was at the centre of the scandal.

Meanwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi who resigned last week Friday as the President of the GFA has also relinquished his positions at FIFA, CAF and WAFU on Monday.

Nyantakyi is currently serving 90 days ban by FIFA for being at the centre of the corruption scandal that has rocked the GFA.

Below is the press statement