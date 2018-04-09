George Afriyie will run for the GFA Presidency in 2019

news

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has stated that he will contest to be the GFA President no matter what happens.

This is in wake of reports that there is a possibility of the incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi will rescind his decision to run for another term for the office as GFA President

In 2017, Kwesi Nyantakyi announced that he will not be contesting for the Ghana Presidency after 14 years in 2019.

In this development, George Afriyie then announced he would contest to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi on his 5Oth birthday.

However, Afriyie reiterated that he will be a candidate for the GFA Presidency regardless of the turn of events in course of the race to the GFA Presidency.

Afriyie first hinted that Kwesi Nyantakyi knows the consequences of him rescinding his decision to not prolong his term as the Ghana Football Association

George Afriyie was speaking to Nhyira Fm

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is the President Ghana Football Association, the 1 Vice President of CAF and a FIFA Executive Council Member. He has granted an interview to Graphic Sports,Joy Fm and Vision 1 stating that he will not run for the GFA Presidency.”

“If he changes his mind tomorrow for there is saying that it is only a fool that does not change his mind.

“The word trust in that bracket of his stature. He knows the consequences if he does that thing.”

George Afriyie then went on to say nothing will therefore change his status as a GFA Presidential candidate for 2019.

“Listen to me very carefully and quote me, I George Afriyie is a candidate for 2019 and that’s all I will say”

Afriyie was named GFA Vice President in 2015