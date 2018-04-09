Home > Sports > Football >

George Afriyie will run for the GFA Presidency in 2019


Ghana Football Association George Afriyie insist he will run for the GFA Presidency in 2019 no matter what happens

George Afriyie has stated he will run for the GFA Presidency no matter what happens as the incumbent Kwesi Nyantekyi knows the consequences on going back on his word that he will not seek another term of office

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has stated that he will contest to be the GFA President no matter what happens.

This is in wake of reports that there is a possibility of the incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi will rescind his decision to run for another term for the office as GFA President

In 2017, Kwesi Nyantakyi announced that he will not be contesting for the Ghana Presidency after 14 years in 2019. 

In this development, George Afriyie then announced he would contest to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi on his 5Oth birthday.

However, Afriyie reiterated that he will be a candidate for the GFA Presidency regardless of the turn of events in course of the race to the GFA Presidency.

Afriyie first hinted that Kwesi Nyantakyi knows the consequences of him rescinding his decision to not prolong his term as the Ghana Football Association

READ ALSO:George Afriyie declares intention to contest for GFA President

George Afriyie was speaking to Nhyira Fm

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is the President Ghana Football Association, the 1 Vice President of CAF and a FIFA Executive Council Member. He has granted an interview to Graphic Sports,Joy Fm and Vision 1 stating that he will not run for the GFA Presidency.”

“If he changes his mind tomorrow for there is saying that it is only a fool that does not change his mind.

“The word trust in that bracket of his stature. He knows the consequences if he does that thing.”

George Afriyie then went on to say nothing will therefore change his status as a GFA Presidential candidate for 2019.

READ ALSO:Has the GFA President really sacked his vice George Afriyie

“Listen to me very carefully and quote me, I George Afriyie is a candidate for 2019 and that’s all I will say”

Afriyie was named GFA Vice President in 2015

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Capello confirms he has retired from coaching Football Capello confirms he has retired from coaching
Stay Humble: Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots to teach Man United academy
Football: Borussia sorry after fans insult female referee Football Borussia sorry after fans insult female referee
Football: Liverpool's Van Dijk-led defence set for City acid test Football Liverpool's Van Dijk-led defence set for City acid test
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko coach blames naive players for 2-0 defeat to Ashgold Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko coach blames naive players for 2-0 defeat to Ashgold
Ghanaian Players Abroad: La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s performance against Real Madrid Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s performance against Real Madrid

Recommended Videos

Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week
Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment
New Club: Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairat



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
3 World's Best Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Lionel Messi vs...bullet
4 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his...bullet
5 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate...bullet
6 La Liga Sulley Muntari finally gets first win as Deportivo La...bullet
7 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
8 Champions League Zidane warns Real against complacency...bullet
9 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing...bullet
10 Davide Iovinella 24 year old quits football to be a...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
6 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

A 3-0 first leg defeat leaves City manager Pep Guardiola praying for a historic second leg comeback.
Football Man City destined for Champions League glory - Guardiola
The absence of injured Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to steal the limelight among the African stars in Europe at the weekend
Football Aubameyang takes centre stage as injury sidelines Salah
Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma have it all to do in the second leg against Barcelona
Football Roma coach Di Francesco hoping for Barcelona 'miracle'
Jupp Heynckes is plotting for more than just another Bundesliga title
Football European giants Bayern hungry for more success