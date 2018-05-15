Coach of the German national team Joachim Loew has named his final 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Both players represented Germany when the won their fourth FIFA World Cup in Brazil, with Gotze scoring the match winner in the final against Argentina.
READ MORE: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves
Loew final 23-man squad include Manuel Nauer who was sidelined by injuries during greater part of the season, as well as usual suspects Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Hummels, etc.
Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, and play their first match on Sunday, 17 June.
Squad: Leno, Neuer, ter Stegen, Trapp,Boateng, Ginter, Hector, Hummels, Kimmich,Plattenhardt, Rüdiger, Süle, Tah, Brandt,Draxler, Gomez, Goretzka, Gündogan,Khedira, Kroos, Müller, Özil, Petersen, Reus,Rudy, Sané and Werner.