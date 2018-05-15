news

Shkodran Mustafi and Mario Gotze are the two biggest casualties as Joachim Loew announced Germany's final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Both players represented Germany when the won their fourth FIFA World Cup in Brazil, with Gotze scoring the match winner in the final against Argentina.

READ MORE: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves

Loew final 23-man squad include Manuel Nauer who was sidelined by injuries during greater part of the season, as well as usual suspects Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Hummels, etc.

Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, and play their first match on Sunday, 17 June.

Squad: Leno, Neuer, ter Stegen, Trapp,Boateng, Ginter, Hector, Hummels, Kimmich,Plattenhardt, Rüdiger, Süle, Tah, Brandt,Draxler, Gomez, Goretzka, Gündogan,Khedira, Kroos, Müller, Özil, Petersen, Reus,Rudy, Sané and Werner.