Anas Aremeyaw and Tiger Eye PI have released latest excerpts of the undercover investigation to unravel the rots in Ghana and it has captured Executive Committee member of the GFA Eddie Doku, having received a bribe to ensure Patrick Razak earns regular spot in the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Championship hosted in Ghana.

The Accra Hearts of Oak winger was one of the heroes of the Black Stars 2017 WAFU winning team, but he had to start from the bench in the initial stages of the tournament.

The Anas expose’ on football which will be premiered on Wednesday has revealed that Eddie Doku, the Chairman of the Black Stars B team received an unspecified amount of money to influence he had a regular match playing time in the team.

In the tape, Doku is seen taking money from the undercover reporter from Tiger Eye. Doku takes the money, unwraps it and splits the cash into the left, right and back pockets of his trousers.

In an odd act, he hands the wrapping, which he has now crumpled, back to the undercover reporter.

6th June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after excerpts of the Anas expose’ on football.