Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Eddie Doku was captured in Anas expose receiving bribe to enable Patrick Razak get enough playing time in the 2017 WAFU Championship.
The Accra Hearts of Oak winger was one of the heroes of the Black Stars 2017 WAFU winning team, but he had to start from the bench in the initial stages of the tournament.
The Anas expose’ on football which will be premiered on Wednesday has revealed that Eddie Doku, the Chairman of the Black Stars B team received an unspecified amount of money to influence he had a regular match playing time in the team.
In the tape, Doku is seen taking money from the undercover reporter from Tiger Eye. Doku takes the money, unwraps it and splits the cash into the left, right and back pockets of his trousers.
In an odd act, he hands the wrapping, which he has now crumpled, back to the undercover reporter.
6th June is the day most Ghanaian have been waiting for to watch the undercover investigation by Anas dubbed ‘Number 12’ which has already fingered the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Nyantakyi was invited to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) after the President of the Republic of Ghana reported the GFA boss for allegedly using his name to defraud foreign investors, after excerpts of the Anas expose’ on football.