Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposé

Fifteen (15) referees have been accused of bribery in the latest Anas exposé to unravel the roots in football dubbed ‘Number 12’.

TWI (BBC) who collaborated with Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye has written to embark on the 'Number 12' project has written to fourteen Ghanaian match officials to respond to allegation of bribery and match fixing regarding the latest undercover investigation into football by the renowned investigative journalist.

The investigative piece has already implicated the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi and he was earlier picked up by the police after the President of the Republic of Ghana, Akufo-Addo reported him to the CID for using his name to defraud investors as captured in the Anas exposé video to clear rots in football.

Controversial referees Samuel Sukah will lead the list of referees who have been fingered in the video due to his popularity.

He made the headlines for the wrong reason last season when he awarded Hearts of Oak a late penalty as they defeated Asate Kotoko 1-0 in the biggest tie in the country.

Below is the full list of the 15 referee.

James Osafo, Jason Nunoo, Kennedy Bentil, Adams Badiu, Alhassan Badiu, Safi Adade, Samuel Sukah and Kyereme Yeboah.

The rest are Cecil Flecther, Nathan Anafo, Harry Atitonu, Umar Teni Wellington, Charles Dawouna and Rahman Salifu.

Anas investigative piece on football dubbed ‘Number 12’ will be aired for the first time on Wednesday at the Accra International Conference Centre