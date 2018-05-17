GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League

news

The Zylofon Cash Premier League was launched on Thursday at the Movenpick Ambassdor Hotel in Accra.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will reportedly receive $2 million per annum from Zylofon for a five-year term for the organisation of the local league.

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi expressed his gratitude to Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Zylofon Media and his team for deciding to affiliate themselves with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Ghana Premier League has been without a headline sponsorship, since First Capital Plus Bank abrogated their contract with the GFA seasons back, so the new deal is a big relief to the clubs who have been depending solely on money from StarTimes TV coverage sponsorship.