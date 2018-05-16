news

Kwame Sefa Kayi has dropped a hint that the impending Anas expose on Ghana football which is yet to be released by the renowned investigative journalist Aremeyaw Anas will let Ghanaians see the good works Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo has been doing over the years.

A teaser of the investigation by Tiger Eye PI released on Tuesday, May 15, sparked conversations about what is to be expected when Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally spills.

The hosts of the popular sports show Fire for Fire has been the number one critics of Ghana football, having branded the league as a poor one and tagged the officials of the Ghana Football Association as corrupt people.

His frequent criticism of Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the GFA has landed him a suspension by management of Multi Media, the employers of the controversial sports journalist to dissociate themselves from a defamatory suit against their employee for his perceived unguarded comments against the GFA capo.

However, Kwame Sefa Kayi who is a personal friend of Songo is hopeful the latter will be vindicated after the Anas expose on Ghana football

“We recently hosted a tournament and I am aware that Ghana won that WAFU tournament against Nigeria.

“I have not said I have watched the video but when we talk about football it involves referees, GFA officials and other personalities.

“But after the video, my brother Songo [Patrick Osei Agyemang] will be applauded for the good work he has been doing for mother Ghana,” he added.

The popular investigative journalist is set to release his latest piece which has been titled “Number 12” on June 6th, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.