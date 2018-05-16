Home > Sports > Football >

Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -Sefa Kayi


Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame Sefa Kayi

The ace morning show host thinks Countyman Songo will be vindicated when Anas finally premier his undercover investigation to unravel rots in Ghana football.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame Sefa Kayi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwame Sefa Kayi has dropped a hint that the impending Anas expose on Ghana football which is yet to be released by the renowned investigative journalist Aremeyaw Anas will let Ghanaians see the good works Patrick Osei Agyemang a.k.a Countryman Songo has been doing over the years.

A teaser of the investigation by Tiger Eye PI released on Tuesday, May 15, sparked conversations about what is to be expected when Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally spills.

The hosts of the popular sports show Fire for Fire has been the number one critics of Ghana football, having branded the league as a poor one and tagged the officials of the Ghana Football Association as corrupt people.

His frequent criticism of Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the GFA has landed him a suspension by management of Multi Media, the employers of the controversial sports journalist to dissociate themselves from a defamatory suit against their employee for his perceived unguarded comments against the GFA capo.

READ MORE: Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup

However, Kwame Sefa Kayi who is a personal friend of Songo is hopeful the latter will be vindicated after the Anas expose on Ghana football

 “We recently hosted a tournament and I am aware that Ghana won that WAFU tournament against Nigeria.

“I have not said I have watched the video but when we talk about football it involves referees, GFA officials and other personalities.

“But after the video, my brother Songo [Patrick Osei Agyemang] will be applauded for the good work he has been doing for mother Ghana,” he added.

The popular investigative journalist is set to release his latest piece which has been titled “Number 12” on June 6th, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Confederations Cup: Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa CAF Confederations Cup Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa
Football: UEFA council criticises Infantino's competition plans Football UEFA council criticises Infantino's competition plans
Russia 2018: England leave out Joe Hart and Jack Wilshire from final 23-man squad Russia 2018 England leave out Joe Hart and Jack Wilshire from final 23-man squad
Football: Hulk hits double but Shanghai Champions League 'dream' over Football Hulk hits double but Shanghai Champions League 'dream' over
Football: Chelsea fined for failing to control players Football Chelsea fined for failing to control players
Football: Alexander-Arnold gets England World Cup call as Hart, Wilshere axed Football Alexander-Arnold gets England World Cup call as Hart, Wilshere axed

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
4 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
5 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
7 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
9 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Germany exclude Arsenal defender Mustafi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

France's Pauline Parmentier, pictured in April 2018, will appear at Roland Garros for the 14th time
Football French veterans among the Roland Garros wild cards
Argentine footballer Diego Maradona, pictured in 2017, will serve as chairman of the board of Dinamo Brest
Football Maradona named chairman of Belarus club
Russia 2018 Egypt name 29-man provisional World Cup squad
Ray Wilson won the World Cup with England in 1966 and showed his tackling prowess against France's Philippe Gondet in the quarterfinals
Football Ray Wilson, member of England's 1966 World Cup winning side, dies