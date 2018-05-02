Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Beach Soccer Unity Cup could be the next big thing


Unity Cup 2018 Ghana Beach Soccer could just be the next big thing

Various stake holders come together to look at the prospects of Beach Soccer at the launch of the Beach Soccer Unity Cup which runs from 25th to 27th May,2018

It was all colorful and massive at the Laboma Beach Resort where we the Ghana Beach Soccer returned with a grand media launch on 2 May,2018.

The event was graced by a number of individuals which included Eddie Blay of Yfm, Cedric Pierre Louis director of content at Kwese Free Sports,First Ghana Beach Soccer Referee George Darko, astute sports consultant Frank Apeagyei and Secretary of the Ghana Football Association

The President of Ghana Beach Soccer Yaw Ampofo Ankrah graced the occasion with his opening remarks.

READ ALSO:Beach Soccer Unity Cup returns

He spoke on the great partnership the Beach Soccer Unity Cup had established with Kwese Free Sports and Pulse Ghana.

Ampofo-Ankrah also decided to use that occasion to address the media who made some unsavory and non-factual comments concerning Ghana Beach Soccer.

He did say that there was a lot of talk on Ghana Beach Soccer being dead but he did describe the sport as one which on pilgrimage due to financial constraints.

The Secretary of the Ghana Football Association did state that a reward awaits everybody who has invested time and money to the cause of promoting.

He did say that the Ghana Football Association will look to have the sport as a wing of Ghana’s football governing body.

The director of content at Kwese Free Sports Cedric Pierre Louis expressed delight in partnering with the Ghana Beach Soccer Association.

A check of GH₵2500 was also presented to the Sunset Stars as prize money for the winning the Beach Soccer League in 2016.

Mr Hall who represented CAL Bank also spoke about the restructuring of the agreement for Beach Soccer in Ghana after the sport took an exile of 1 year. 

Referee George Darko stated the ground rules for the 2018 Ghana Beach Soccer Unity Cup

READ ALSO:Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years

There will tournament will feature 6 regions which include new entrants Ashanti and Eastern region in addition to the four coastal regions Western, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Greater Accra and Volta who were winners and runners-up in the last edition respectively will be seeded in two separate groups.

The other four teams will be balloted into these two groups. The winners of the groups will play the final whereas the second placed teams in the groups will play each other for the 3 and 4 place.

The Beach Soccer Unity Cup will be played from 25 to 27 May, 2018

 

