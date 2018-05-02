Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more years

Home > Sports > Football >

Egyptian attacking midfielder Mohamed Mohamed Aboutrika has been placed in the list of terrorist for five more years by the Cairo International Criminal Court.

The Egyptian football great has been associated with the Muslim Brotherhood which has been red-marked as a terrorist group in Egypt.

The 39 year old is alleged to have funded the Muslim Brotherhood and has been on the terror list since January 2017, leaving him exiled in Qatar in fear of prosecution if he returns to Egypt.

The former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi together Mohamed Aboutrika are part of 1,529 defendants who were listed as part of the Muslim Brotherhood.

229 people were removed as of last month and Mohammed Aboutrika was not one of them.

Aboutrika has won 5 different CAF Champions League titles with Al Ahly and 2 African cup of Nations titles with Egypt.

Aboutrika was the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2008

He also won the CAF Best-African based Player in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013

