Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool

The Reds will take on the Italian giants on Wednesday in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
Below is a list of past meetings between them:
Date Match Result Score Competition
30 May 1984 AS Roma v Liverpool W 1-1 (4-5p) European Cup
15 Feb 2001 AS Roma v Liverpool W 0-2 UEFA Cup
22 Feb 2001 Liverpool v AS Roma L 0-1 UEFA Cup
05 Dec 2001 AS Roma v Liverpool D 0-0 UEFA Champions League
19 Mar 2002 Liverpool v AS Roma W 2-0 UEFA Champions League
24 Apr 2018 Liverpool 5-2 AS Roma UEFA Champions League
Summary
Liverpool wins: 3
Roma wins:1
Draws: 2
N/B: Although, Liverpool won the 1984 UEFA Champions League 5-4 on penalties to become European champions, it is considered a drawn game because it ended 1-1 in regulation time.