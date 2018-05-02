Head to head: Roma vs Liverpool

news

AS Roma and Liverpool will be facing each other for the seventh time in European football.

Below is a list of past meetings between them:

Date Match Result Score Competition

30 May 1984 AS Roma v Liverpool W 1-1 (4-5p) European Cup

15 Feb 2001 AS Roma v Liverpool W 0-2 UEFA Cup

22 Feb 2001 Liverpool v AS Roma L 0-1 UEFA Cup

05 Dec 2001 AS Roma v Liverpool D 0-0 UEFA Champions League

19 Mar 2002 Liverpool v AS Roma W 2-0 UEFA Champions League

24 Apr 2018 Liverpool 5-2 AS Roma UEFA Champions League

Summary

Liverpool wins: 3

Roma wins:1

Draws: 2

N/B: Although, Liverpool won the 1984 UEFA Champions League 5-4 on penalties to become European champions, it is considered a drawn game because it ended 1-1 in regulation time.