Ghana Premier League :  Dong Bortey pursues Hearts for his 7K


The former Hearts of Oak marksman has pleaded with the Phobians to settle monies owed him by the club.

Bernard Dong Bortey is demanding GHC 7,000 from Accra Hearts of Oak as the arrears of his signing on fee during the time he joined them from defunct Tema Ghapoha.

The 35-year-old after generating a lot of controversy in 2001 finally chose Hearts of Oak over rivals Asante Kotoko.

He helped the Phobians to defend the league title and played a key role when they became the first club to win the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004 against the Porcupine Warriors- the final games played in 2005 due to election 2004.

Bortey has made claims that the Phobians agreed in principles to give him, a GHC 10,000 signing on fee and paid just GHC 3,000.

Hearts of Oak, according to Dong Bortey are yet to settle the remaining GHC 7,000. Bortey who is currently clubless has called on the management of the ‘Continental Club Masters’ to do the honourable thing by paying the arrears of his signing on fees.

 “When i joined Hearts of Oak, the management promised to give me GHC 10,000 for three years,” he told Happy FM.

“I was given GHC 3,000, the rest  has still not been paid. I know GHC 7,000 is not any money for Hearts of Oak, so i’m pleading with them to settle me.”

Meanwhile, the former Ghana international wants to relaunch his career and has expressed his availability for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

