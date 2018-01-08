Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League :  Frank Nuttal bemoans state of the pitch in 1-0 win over Karela FC


Hearts of Oak Coach Frank Nuttal was unhappy with the pitch at the Cape Coast Stadium despite beating Karela FC in the GHALCA G8 tournament

Accra Hearts of Oak expressed unhappiness over the playing surface at the Cape Coast stadium that hosted the GHALCA G8 pre-season tournament with newly promoted side Karela FC.

The only goal came by way of Hearts of Oak striker Cosmos Dauda and that was enough to get the Phobians to win the game.

Frank Elliot Nuttal after the game told the media that the game could have been better if the grass on the pitch was of better quality.

“It was a good way to start the pre-season but it would have been better in terms of intensity for those who paid their money if the grass had been kept.”

"I spoke to some officials and they did not want to listen. I told them if they kept the grass a bit shorter we would have had a better game but they did not want to hear it.”

Coach Nuttal will look to win a major trophy in the coming season as he placed third in the league and lost the FA Cup final to eternal rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Frank Nuttal has been at the helm of affairs in Hearts of Oak since February 2017.

