Ghana Premier League goes on recess

The Ghana Premier League has postponed week 12 and week 13 of the Ghana Premier League.

The decision is to allow some outstanding matches to be cleared as well allow the Ghana Black Satellites play in the u-20 African Cup qualifiers against Algeria on 11 and 20 May,2018

Aduana Stars have six outstanding games due to the clubs involvement in both the CAF Champions League before going on to play in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Aduana Stars will play Liberty Professionals in the Outstanding Match day 1 on 10 May,2018 at the Agyemang Badu Park.

In a statement signed by the Ghana Football Association Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante stated that there is the wish for the all outstanding games to be cleared before the league's second round resumes