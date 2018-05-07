Home > Sports > Football >

Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month


Winger Patrick Razak has won the Hearts of Oak player for the month of April.  This was duly awarded to the Phobian talisman after fans voted on social media.

The 22 year has indeed been the most impressive performance in the month of April which caught the eyes fans who overwhelmingly voted the fast rising Premier League star.

Razak beat Joseph Esso,Benjamin Agyare and Aminu Alhassan to the prize.

Patrick Razak scored 3 goals in the month of April. He follows new signing Joseph Esso as the second player of the month.

Hearts of Oak go on to face WAFA in their next match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Week 13.

