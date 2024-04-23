ADVERTISEMENT
RTU suspends coach Abdulai Mumin over match-fixing allegations

Evans Annang

Ghanaian Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) has asked its coach, Abdulai Mumin to step aside temporarily.

Abdulai Mumin

According to the Public Relations Officer of the club, the action is due to allegations of match-fixing in their recent Ghana Premier League match week 27 defeat to FC Nsoatreman FC at home at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.

“That’s what angered the supporters because they realized that the players he took off were uncalled for and unnecessary because immediately he took them off, the Nsoatreman equalized,” Kayaba told Akoma FM.

“They felt that the actions of the coach led to the defeat.”

RTU took an early lead through Mankuyeli Mohammed’s goal in the 28th minute. However, subsequent events, including an own goal and a late goal by Nsoatreman’s Collins Kudjoe, led to RTU’s defeat.

The supporters attributed the loss to what they deemed as deliberate and detrimental substitutions made by coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai during the game.

