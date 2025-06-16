NSA boss reveals top Ghanaian university linked to national service payroll fraud

The Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi, has revealed more troubling details surrounding the recent payroll fraud within the National Service Scheme (NSS), which has already implicated 12 former officials.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on 15 June 2025, Mr Gyamfi alleged that a well-known public university in Ghana was significantly involved in the scandal by submitting names of fictitious students for enrolment in the NSS.

Although Mr Gyamfi refrained from disclosing the name of the institution, he stressed that the scale of the wrongdoing under its watch surpassed that of any other institution involved in the scheme.

I can tell you today that there is a particular university in Ghana where a lot of this misconduct occurred under their supervision—more than anywhere else. But I cannot mention its name because it could carry legal consequences and potentially damage the university’s reputation. If it weren’t for that, I would have said it.

When asked to provide figures on the number of fake names submitted by the university, Mr Gyamfi declined to state a specific number. However, he confirmed that these non-existent individuals were among those who had been removed from the system.

He referenced earlier reports that highlighted shocking irregularities, such as the inclusion of 83-year-olds and foreign nationals from Kenya among the so-called national service personnel.

They were probably among those we had to delete. You’ll recall that Sulemana Braimah of the Media Foundation for West Africa mentioned people from Kenya and elderly individuals—83-year-old men and women—appearing on the payroll. That was all part of the list. Thankfully, the system is able to detect such anomalies

Mr Gyamfi explained that the NSA has already taken internal actions against the implicated university to preserve the credibility of Ghana’s public academic institutions. However, he added that the name of the university could still be disclosed if legal proceedings were initiated.

There are matters we have addressed administratively to safeguard the integrity of an otherwise credible public institution. But if the National Service Board or the Attorney General expresses interest in the case, we’ll not hesitate to hand over the relevant details for further action