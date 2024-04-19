Erling Haaland won’t get into Hearts of Oak's starting line-up – Charles Taylor

Haaland was the top scorer in Europe last season as Pep Guardiola’s side romped to the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old has, however, come under criticism this season despite still maintaining an impressive record in front of goal.

Pulse Ghana

Haaland has scored 31 goals in all competitions this term and is joint top scorer in the Premier League but has been under the spotlight for failing to do more when Manchester City are struggling against compact opponents.

The Norwegian forward was also kept in check over two legs as Real Madrid knocked Guardiola’s side out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Reacting to Haaland’s style of play, Taylor, who attained legendary status in the Ghana Premier League, believes the strike won’t get into Hearts’ starting line-up.

Pulse Nigeria

“The manager needs to speak to Haaland. His style of play isn’t viable. If he were in Ghana, he wouldn’t even start for Hearts of Oak,” Taylor said on Angel TV.

“He won’t get into Hearts of Oak’s starting line-up. He’ll be on the bench with his style of play. He flops against the big teams. If you’re a player who can’t play against big teams, then how can you survive at Hearts of Oak?”

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.

