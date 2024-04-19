Erling Haaland won’t get into Hearts of Oak's starting line-up – Charles Taylor

According to him, the Manchester City striker’s lack of influence in games aside from scoring goals is problematic.
Former Ghana international Charles Assampong Taylor has bizarrely claimed that Erling Haaland would struggle to get into Hearts of Oak’s starting line-up due to his style of play.
Haaland was the top scorer in Europe last season as Pep Guardiola’s side romped to the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.
The 23-year-old has, however, come under criticism this season despite still maintaining an impressive record in front of goal.
Haaland has scored 31 goals in all competitions this term and is joint top scorer in the Premier League but has been under the spotlight for failing to do more when Manchester City are struggling against compact opponents.
The Norwegian forward was also kept in check over two legs as Real Madrid knocked Guardiola’s side out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Reacting to Haaland’s style of play, Taylor, who attained legendary status in the Ghana Premier League, believes the strike won’t get into Hearts’ starting line-up.
“The manager needs to speak to Haaland. His style of play isn’t viable. If he were in Ghana, he wouldn’t even start for Hearts of Oak,” Taylor said on Angel TV.
“He won’t get into Hearts of Oak’s starting line-up. He’ll be on the bench with his style of play. He flops against the big teams. If you’re a player who can’t play against big teams, then how can you survive at Hearts of Oak?”
Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.
He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.
He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.
Taylor is remembered by many Ghanaians for his electric pace and skills on the flanks, having dazzled in his prime. He is also a former top scorer in the Ghanaian league.
