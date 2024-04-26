Abdulai Nortey, Benjamin Hanson, David Koranteng, Ebenezer Anane and Benjamin Tsevanyo were on the scoresheet as Ghana hammered Serbia.
Video: Watch how the Black Starlets beat Serbia 5-1 in the UEFA U-16 tournament
The Black Starlets of Ghana secured their first win in the ongoing UEFA U-16 tournament in Russia by trashing Serbia by five goals to one.
For the Black Starlets, the tournament serves as an important preparation for the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship, which will be held in Ghana.
The tournament organised by UEFA aims at getting the national teams involved in good shape for their respective assignments later in the year.
Ghana, started the competition with a 3-1 defeat to the host on Tuesday, April 22, 2024.
Watch the highlights of the game below
