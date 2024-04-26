ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kurt Okraku’s administration is the best ever in Ghana’s history – Mohammed Polo

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has lauded the administration of Kurt Okraku as phenomenal.

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

He said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) under Mr. Okraku has chalked great strides unseen in the country.

Polo expressed his admiration for the GFA while discussing Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, emphasising that their progression to the semi-finals has brought honour to the GFA under the leadership of Kurt Okraku.

With Dreams FC set to face Zamalek in the second leg of the semi-final tie on Sunday, Polo took the opportunity to praise head coach Karim Zito.

The former Hearts of Oak coach highlighted Zito's exceptional work and credited the GFA for providing tremendous support.

Mohammed Polo
Mohammed Polo ece-auto-gen

"I think he has done tremendously well because the expectation brought tension on the FA," Polo stated.

"I have already mentioned that this GFA is the best FA I have ever seen. I have been in the system and been with the FA. I have seen different GFA but this is one of them who have come and impacted our football."

Dreams FC’s match against Zamalek is scheduled for Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi with kickoff at 4pm local time.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

