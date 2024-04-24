Video: Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s hat trick in Leicester City’s win against Southampton

In a game played at the King Power Stadium, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 25th minute after he was put through on goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

A Wilfred Ndidi goal in the 62nd minute doubled the lead for the Foxes before Abdul Fatawu Issahaku got his second of the day in the 75th minute.

After that goal, veteran Leicester hero Jamie Vardy picked his moment to also get on the scoresheet in the 79th minute when Issahaku found him with a through pass.

Later in the 81st minute, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku put the icing on the cake when he scored from close range to seal a 5-0 win for Leicester City while completing a sensational hat-trick for himself.