Video: Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s hat trick in Leicester City’s win against Southampton

Evans Annang

Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku continued his impressive form for English Championship side Leicester City by scoring a hat-trick against Southampton in their league game last night.

Fatawu Issahaku
Fatawu Issahaku

The former U-20 star started for his team in the Round 38 encounter of the league campaign.

In a game played at the King Power Stadium, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opened the scoring with a composed finish in the 25th minute after he was put through on goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

A Wilfred Ndidi goal in the 62nd minute doubled the lead for the Foxes before Abdul Fatawu Issahaku got his second of the day in the 75th minute.

After that goal, veteran Leicester hero Jamie Vardy picked his moment to also get on the scoresheet in the 79th minute when Issahaku found him with a through pass.

Later in the 81st minute, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku put the icing on the cake when he scored from close range to seal a 5-0 win for Leicester City while completing a sensational hat-trick for himself.

Watch Fatawu's impressive hat-trick below

Abdul Fatawu's Southampton magic! 🪄 | Abdul Fatawu's hat-trick spearheaded an incredible 5-0 win for the Foxes in their challenge for Championship promotion 🤩 | By Leicester City Football ClubFacebook

Evans Annang

