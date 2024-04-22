He apologized for the winless run the club went through in the last 7 matches in the league.
Sorry for causing you a lot of pain – Dr. Prosper Ogum apologizes to Kotoko fans
Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh, coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has apologized to fans of the Ghanaian Premier League club.
Kotoko got back to winning ways after 8 matches with a slim win over Samartex FC on Sunday, April 21, 2024.
After the win, the manager shared his sincere apology for causing the fans 'pain' and entreated them to stick with the team.
"Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up. On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you," he said at the post-match.
Kotoko won 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Enoch Morrison converted the penalty in the second half to clinch all three points.
The struggling Kumasi-based side has moved 5 points ahead of the relegation zone after the win, despite increasing pressure on the club’s technical team.
Asante Kotoko is now gearing up to face defending champions Medeama in their next Ghana Premier League fixture, as they aim to continue their momentum following the crucial victory over Samartex.
