ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sorry for causing you a lot of pain – Dr. Prosper Ogum apologizes to Kotoko fans

Evans Annang

Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh, coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has apologized to fans of the Ghanaian Premier League club.

Prosper Narteh Ogum: I'll make Kotoko the best club in Africa
Prosper Narteh Ogum: I'll make Kotoko the best club in Africa

He apologized for the winless run the club went through in the last 7 matches in the league.

Recommended articles

Kotoko got back to winning ways after 8 matches with a slim win over Samartex FC on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

After the win, the manager shared his sincere apology for causing the fans 'pain' and entreated them to stick with the team.

"Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up. On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you," he said at the post-match.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prosper Narteh Ogum aims to build Kotoko to compete internationally
Prosper Narteh Ogum aims to build Kotoko to compete internationally Pulse Ghana

Kotoko won 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Enoch Morrison converted the penalty in the second half to clinch all three points.

The struggling Kumasi-based side has moved 5 points ahead of the relegation zone after the win, despite increasing pressure on the club’s technical team.

Asante Kotoko is now gearing up to face defending champions Medeama in their next Ghana Premier League fixture, as they aim to continue their momentum following the crucial victory over Samartex.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Cannavaro and Italy are my toughest opponents

Asamoah Gyan: Cannavaro and Italy are my toughest opponents

Sulley Muntari didn’t slap anyone during 2014 World Cup debacle – Gyan

Sulley Muntari didn’t slap anyone during 2014 World Cup debacle – Gyan

Gyan reveals what Appiah said in viral photo after 2010 World Cup penalty miss

Gyan reveals what Appiah said in viral photo after 2010 World Cup penalty miss

Chairman Wontumi details why Kwesi Nyantakyi lost Ejisu NPP Primaries

Chairman Wontumi details why Kwesi Nyantakyi lost Ejisu NPP Primaries