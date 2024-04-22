Sorry for causing you a lot of pain – Dr. Prosper Ogum apologizes to Kotoko fans

Kotoko got back to winning ways after 8 matches with a slim win over Samartex FC on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

After the win, the manager shared his sincere apology for causing the fans 'pain' and entreated them to stick with the team.

"Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up. On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you," he said at the post-match.

Pulse Ghana

Kotoko won 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after Enoch Morrison converted the penalty in the second half to clinch all three points.

The struggling Kumasi-based side has moved 5 points ahead of the relegation zone after the win, despite increasing pressure on the club’s technical team.