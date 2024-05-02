Sulley Muntari is one of the kindest players – Lee Addy

Having been capped 30 times by the Black Stars, the former Red Star Belgrade centre-back played with several players but has high regard for Muntari.

Contrary to reports that the ex-Portsmouth and Inter Milan midfielder has anger issues, Addy said Muntari is kind and was already ready to fight for others.

"Sulley Muntari said something I won't forget. He mentioned that Kuffour was the one who fought for us, so now it's his turn to fight for us," Addy told Ernest Brew Smith in an interview, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Sulley is one of the kindest individuals. He is always ready to stand up for us. The last time I met him, he inquired about my current business ventures. He advised me to either pursue a coaching course or start any business of my choosing."

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has categorically stated that Muntari did not slap anyone in the wake of the confusion that rocked Ghana’s camp during the 2014 World Cup.

Ghana were eliminated from the tournament after coming up winless in a group containing USA, Germany and Portugal.

The Black Stars’ campaign in Brazil was also blighted by issues of delayed bonuses, with players even threatening a boycott before the country’s final group game against Portugal.

There was also an episode where midfielder Muntari clashed with a member of the FA following a fallout. Muntari was reported to have exchanged blows with the said management member, later revealed to be the President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker.

Asked about the incident, Gyan, who was Ghana’s captain during the 2014 World Cup, said, contrary to widespread reports, Muntari did not slap anyone.