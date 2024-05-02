ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars’ trophy drought down to poor treatment of old players – George Alhassan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner George Alhassan believes the Black Stars’ inability to win a trophy is down to the country’s poor treatment of past legends.

The former Great Olympics forward said Ghana boasts enough talented players to win trophies but the team is being hindered by happenings of the past.

Alhassan lined up for the Black Stars for over a decade and was part of the team that won the 1978 and 1982 AFCON titles.

From left to right: Anthony Baffoe, Sampson Lamptey, George Alhassan and Hesse Odamtten
From left to right: Anthony Baffoe, Sampson Lamptey, George Alhassan and Hesse Odamtten Pulse Ghana

Despite his achievements for Ghana, the 68-year-old is one of the legends who remain bitter as a result of some promises made to them not being fulfilled.

Speaking about Ghana’s four-decade trophy drought, Alhassan said the poor treatment of past legends is the reason why the Black Stars have consistently failed to win any piece of silverware.

“The challenges faced by the Black Stars can be traced back to the poor treatment we received,” he told Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“This adverse treatment is the reason behind the team's current struggles. We possess players of calibre who ought to be lifting trophies, yet they falter at tournaments due to the past actions against us.”

The Black Stars of Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Ghana

Alhassan started his career at Accra Great Olympics and was Ghana Premier League top scorer twice, before joining Gabonese side FC 105.

The forward also played in South Korea at some point, where he was on the books of K-League 1 side Hyundai Horangi.

For Ghana, Alhassan featured at multiple AFCONs, winning the tournament twice and emerging as the top scorer in the 1982 edition.

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars' trophy drought down to poor treatment of old players – George Alhassan

Black Stars' trophy drought down to poor treatment of old players – George Alhassan

