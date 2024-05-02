Black Stars’ trophy drought down to poor treatment of old players – George Alhassan

Alhassan lined up for the Black Stars for over a decade and was part of the team that won the 1978 and 1982 AFCON titles.

Despite his achievements for Ghana, the 68-year-old is one of the legends who remain bitter as a result of some promises made to them not being fulfilled.

Speaking about Ghana’s four-decade trophy drought, Alhassan said the poor treatment of past legends is the reason why the Black Stars have consistently failed to win any piece of silverware.

“The challenges faced by the Black Stars can be traced back to the poor treatment we received,” he told Angel FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“This adverse treatment is the reason behind the team's current struggles. We possess players of calibre who ought to be lifting trophies, yet they falter at tournaments due to the past actions against us.”

Alhassan started his career at Accra Great Olympics and was Ghana Premier League top scorer twice, before joining Gabonese side FC 105.

The forward also played in South Korea at some point, where he was on the books of K-League 1 side Hyundai Horangi.