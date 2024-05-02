University of Ghana Stadium to host WAFU B U-17 tournament

Group B is also made up of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo, who will be looking to annex the trophy.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the University of Ghana Sports Stadium will be the venue for the competition.

The Stadium was only commissioned in March after the government of Ghana invested $34 million into its completion ahead of the 2023 African Games.

Having hosted the female football event and all the track and field events during the African Games, the venue will now be used for the upcoming 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.

“The University of Ghana Sports Stadium will host the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament, which will be staged in Accra from May 15-29, 2024. The WAFU Zone B U17 tournament serves as the qualifying pathway for the 2024 TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations,” the GFA said in a statement.

It added: “Training pitches selected for the teams to prepare for their matches include the Athletics Oval field, the Mensah Sarbah field, and The Union Ghana Soccer field, all located at the University of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, the tournament will serve as the qualifying pathway for the 2024 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, the GFA said.

Laryea Kingston and his side have been preparing for the tournament, having taken part in a four-nation tournament while camping in Russia last week.