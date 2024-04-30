ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Issahaku made best decision by prioritising Leicester over AFCON – Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made the best decision after pulling out of the 2023 AFCON to focus on his career at Leicester City.

Issahaku, who’s on loan at English Championship side Leicester, has enjoyed an impressive season since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

The 20-year-old reportedly passed up the opportunity to play at the AFCON in the Ivory Coast to prioritise his club career.

The former Steadfast FC youngster has since played a key role in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League, having contributed seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Speaking about Issahaku’s decision, Gyan, who missed out on a move to Manchester City after deciding to play in the 2010 AFCON, said the winger made the best decision.

“Although we needed him in the national team but for him not come to the AFCON, I think is the best decision he made because he had to focus on his playing career and make sure he gets to the height and Ghanaians had patience for him despite little criticism but I think it has paid off,” he told Alexis Laura on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Division One League club Steadfast FC are set to earn €7.9 million if Leicester City sign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku permanently.

According to Flashscore, Issahaku’s initial loan agreement gave Leicester an obligation to sign the winger permanently for €17 million.

The report suggests Steadfast inserted a 50% sell-on clause in Issahaku’s contract when he joined Sporting three years ago.

