Barcelona ‘positive’ about signing Thomas Partey from Arsenal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Barcelona are reportedly very confident about signing Thomas Partey after making the Arsenal midfielder a prime target.

The 30-year-old is currently in his fourth season with the Gunners after joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Partey currently has just a year left on his Arsenal contract and will enter the final 12 months of his contract when the next season begins.

According to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez, as reported by The Sun, Barcelona are keen on signing the midfielder for a pair price in the summer.

The Spanish giants are cash-strapped and, therefore, are unable to make any expensive signings, which makes Partey one of their top targets.

Partey has been injured for much of the season and only recovered in March, which caused him to ask to be excused from Ghana’s squad for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

The former Atletico Madrid anchorman has made just 13 appearances this season but has started each of Arsenal’s last two matches against Chelsea and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Partey recently quashed rumours of leaving Arsenal after saying that he’s happy every time he plays for the Gunners.

“This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club,” he told Football London last month.

Partey was linked with a number of clubs last year and was also mooted to be considering a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

However, Arteta has consistently reiterated the Ghana international’s importance to his side.

