‘What a player!’ – Kudus proud of Fatawu Issahaku’s exploits at Leicester City

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kudus expressed his delight at the 20-year-old’s development, describing him as an incredible talent.

“Abdul FatawuI Issahaku, what a player and what a season! Proud watching you,” the ex-Ajax Amsterdam midfielder wrote.

Issahaku is currently on loan at Leicester City from parent club Sporting Lisbon and has so far enjoyed an impressive campaign in the English Championship.

The former Ghana U20 star has been involved in 20 goals this season, having contributed seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

He has also created the most chances in the Championship this season after taking his game to the next level.

Issahaku is expected to play in the Premier League next season, with Leicester preparing to make his loan move permanent.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian Division One League club Steadfast FC are set to earn €7.9 million if Leicester sign the winger permanently.

According to Flashscore, Issahaku’s initial loan agreement gave Leicester an obligation to sign the winger permanently for €17 million.

The report suggests Steadfast inserted a 50% sell-on clause in Issahaku’s contract when he joined Sporting three years ago.

The move has, however, been complicated by the transfer embargo slapped on Leicester for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).