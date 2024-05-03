England-born Josh Acheampong makes Chelsea debut in win over Tottenham

Chelsea recorded their first win in four matches when they defeated their London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Goals on either side of the half by Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson were enough to secure victory and lift the Blues to the eighth position on the league log.

Having taken a two-goal lead by the 72nd minute, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino took advantage to hand some of the young players in the squad some game time.

Acheampong, who has been a standout performer in the club’s U-18s this season, was added to the senior squad for the game against Tottenham due to the Blues facing several injuries.

The teenager would go on to make his debut, playing the final five minutes of the game as Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory over their rivals.

Acheampong had previously appeared on the bench against Newcastle and Burnley in the Premier League and was also in Chelsea’s squad against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

The young right-back was also named in the squad to face Aston Villa last week but did not play any minutes before finally earning his debut against Spurs.