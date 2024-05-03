ADVERTISEMENT
England-born Josh Acheampong makes Chelsea debut in win over Tottenham

Emmanuel Ayamga

England-born defender of Ghanaian descent Josh-Kofi Acheampong made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 17-year-old came off the bench in the 85th minute to replace Alfie Gilchrist, who played at right-back against Ange Postecoglu’s side.

Chelsea recorded their first win in four matches when they defeated their London rivals at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Goals on either side of the half by Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson were enough to secure victory and lift the Blues to the eighth position on the league log.

Having taken a two-goal lead by the 72nd minute, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino took advantage to hand some of the young players in the squad some game time.

Acheampong, who has been a standout performer in the club’s U-18s this season, was added to the senior squad for the game against Tottenham due to the Blues facing several injuries.

The teenager would go on to make his debut, playing the final five minutes of the game as Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory over their rivals.

Acheampong had previously appeared on the bench against Newcastle and Burnley in the Premier League and was also in Chelsea’s squad against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

The young right-back was also named in the squad to face Aston Villa last week but did not play any minutes before finally earning his debut against Spurs.

Acheampong, who is of Ghanaian descent, has featured for England at U16s, U17s and U18s but is still eligible to play for Ghana.

