The 20-year-old has so far enjoyed an impressive campaign in the English Championship and has played a key role in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.

The former Ghana U20 star has been involved in 20 goals this season, having contributed seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

According to Flashscore, Issahaku’s initial loan agreement gave Leicester an obligation to sign the winger permanently for €17 million.

The move has, however, been complicated by the transfer embargo slapped on Leicester for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The newly-promoted Premier League has resolved to push to finalise the deal, though, and should that happen, Steadfast FC would receive €7.9 million out of the transfer fee.

Flashscore reports that the Ghanaian club inserted a 50% sell-on clause in Issahaku’s contract when he joined Sporting three years ago.

“Once Leicester pays the €17 million, Sporting will take out the €1.2m they invested initially in Issahaku,” the report said.

“This means the remaining €15.8 million will be the value gained from the transfer for Leicester and Steadfast to share 50-50.”

Meanwhile, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has praised Issahaku’s development since joining Leicester.