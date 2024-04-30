Issahaku is currently on loan at the English side from parent club Sporting Lisbon, who signed him from Steadfast FC in 2022.
Haruna Iddrisu’s club to receive €7.9m from Fatawu Issahaku’s transfer to Leicester
Division One League club Steadfast FC, which is co-owned by Ghanaian politician Haruna Iddirsu, is set to earn €7.9 million if Leicester City sign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku permanently.
The 20-year-old has so far enjoyed an impressive campaign in the English Championship and has played a key role in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.
The former Ghana U20 star has been involved in 20 goals this season, having contributed seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions.
According to Flashscore, Issahaku’s initial loan agreement gave Leicester an obligation to sign the winger permanently for €17 million.
The move has, however, been complicated by the transfer embargo slapped on Leicester for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).
The newly-promoted Premier League has resolved to push to finalise the deal, though, and should that happen, Steadfast FC would receive €7.9 million out of the transfer fee.
Flashscore reports that the Ghanaian club inserted a 50% sell-on clause in Issahaku’s contract when he joined Sporting three years ago.
“Once Leicester pays the €17 million, Sporting will take out the €1.2m they invested initially in Issahaku,” the report said.
“This means the remaining €15.8 million will be the value gained from the transfer for Leicester and Steadfast to share 50-50.”
Meanwhile, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has praised Issahaku’s development since joining Leicester.
“Fatawu is a player with a lot of talent, but sometimes team dynamics and coaches can't get the best out of players. Let's make money with it. I am very happy for Fatawu, he has always behaved very well here, he played for team A, team B, and Youth League, always with great behaviour,” the Portuguese coach said.
