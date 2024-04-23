ADVERTISEMENT
Hearts of Oak are better off playing with an empty post than using Richard Attah – Taylor

Evans Annang

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor slammed Richard Attah for his shambolic performances for the Ghanaian Premier club.

Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak
Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak

He said the goalkeeper is a big liability for the Phobians.

The outspoken Charles Taylor tore into Richard Attah who was badly out of shape at the start of the season and had to make frantic efforts to get back in shape and reclaim his position.

“When we are talking about Hearts of Oak issues, we don’t hate anyone. The form you are in is not good; work on it,” Taylor told Angel TV.

“The kind of goalkeeping Richard Attah is doing, I feel it is better when they are playing with an empty post. I’ve said it all and I am done.”

The multiple Ghana Premier League winner and CAF Champions League winner believes Hearts of Oak should play with empty posts than use Richard Attah during games.

Hearts of Oak are enduring a difficult run of games at the moment, losing four of their last five games.

The club has also been chopping and changing its goalkeepers, with no consistency being shown in every department of the team for the past two seasons.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

