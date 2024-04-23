Hearts of Oak are better off playing with an empty post than using Richard Attah – Taylor

The outspoken Charles Taylor tore into Richard Attah who was badly out of shape at the start of the season and had to make frantic efforts to get back in shape and reclaim his position.

“When we are talking about Hearts of Oak issues, we don’t hate anyone. The form you are in is not good; work on it,” Taylor told Angel TV.

“The kind of goalkeeping Richard Attah is doing, I feel it is better when they are playing with an empty post. I’ve said it all and I am done.”

The multiple Ghana Premier League winner and CAF Champions League winner believes Hearts of Oak should play with empty posts than use Richard Attah during games.

Hearts of Oak are enduring a difficult run of games at the moment, losing four of their last five games.