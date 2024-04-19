The former winger’s appointment was announced in a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday.
Black Starlets: Ghana FA appoints Laryea Kingston as U-17 head coach
Laryea Kingston has replaced Abdul Karim Zito as the head coach of Ghana’s U-17 male national team, the Black Starlets.
The GFA said Kingston will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak defender Jacob Nettey and CAF Licence A holder Nana Agyemang.
“Former Ghana International Laryea Kingston has been handed the coaching job of the Black Starlets,” a statement from the GFA said.
“Laryea Kingston will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak captain Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang… Jacob Nettey is a former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak who led them to the famous CAF Champions League glory in 2000.
“Nana Agyemang is a CAF Licence A and UEFA Licence B holder who previously worked with Adenta United, Barbarossa Academy, the Lizzy Sports Complex Academy and ProGen Football Club.”
Kingston previously worked as assistant coach of Ghana’s U-17 national team during Karim Zito’s tenure as head coach.
The former Hapoel Tel Aviv forward veered into management following his retirement from football and has been working as a juvenile coach in recent years.
The 43-year-old, who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.
He previously worked as a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy before taking up his role with Ghana’s U17s.
Kingston and the new technical team have been tasked with assembling a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.
