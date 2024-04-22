ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Dumsor is part of the reasons why we lost against Legon Cities – Hearts of Oak coach

Evans Annang

Abubakar Ouattara, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has attributed their weekend defeat to Legon Cities to the recent power outages in Ghana.

Abubakar Outtara
Abubakar Outtara

He said the team was restless before the game due to the power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.

Recommended articles

Following the defeat, which marked their fourth loss in five games, fans confronted the Hearts coach over the team's recent performances.

Ouattara calmed the situation after he explained off-field issues led to his team's suffering on the game day.

Accra Hearts of Oak
Accra Hearts of Oak Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

"These are the materials I have. I do not have any players anywhere else, so, I have to work with them. So be patient and hear me out," said the Ivorian after during his post-match interview with StarTimes.

"Yesterday at the hotel, we did not have electricity or water."

The defeat means Hearts drop to 11th on the league table following Asante Kotoko's win over FC Samartex on Sunday afternoon.

The Phobians suffered a 2-0 loss to Legon Cities on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League in Dawu with Albert Yeboah scoring a second-half brace in the fixture.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Cannavaro and Italy are my toughest opponents

Asamoah Gyan: Cannavaro and Italy are my toughest opponents

Sulley Muntari didn’t slap anyone during 2014 World Cup debacle – Gyan

Sulley Muntari didn’t slap anyone during 2014 World Cup debacle – Gyan

Gyan reveals what Appiah said in viral photo after 2010 World Cup penalty miss

Gyan reveals what Appiah said in viral photo after 2010 World Cup penalty miss

Chairman Wontumi details why Kwesi Nyantakyi lost Ejisu NPP Primaries

Chairman Wontumi details why Kwesi Nyantakyi lost Ejisu NPP Primaries