Dumsor is part of the reasons why we lost against Legon Cities – Hearts of Oak coach

He said the team was restless before the game due to the power cuts, popularly known as dumsor.
Abubakar Ouattara, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has attributed their weekend defeat to Legon Cities to the recent power outages in Ghana.
Following the defeat, which marked their fourth loss in five games, fans confronted the Hearts coach over the team's recent performances.
Ouattara calmed the situation after he explained off-field issues led to his team's suffering on the game day.
"These are the materials I have. I do not have any players anywhere else, so, I have to work with them. So be patient and hear me out," said the Ivorian after during his post-match interview with StarTimes.
"Yesterday at the hotel, we did not have electricity or water."
The defeat means Hearts drop to 11th on the league table following Asante Kotoko's win over FC Samartex on Sunday afternoon.
The Phobians suffered a 2-0 loss to Legon Cities on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League in Dawu with Albert Yeboah scoring a second-half brace in the fixture.
