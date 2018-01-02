Ghana Premier League :  Kotoko board chairman accused me of taking bribe - Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah

news

Ernest Sowah says he was accused of taking bribe in the presence of his teammates by Dr. Kwame Kyei after their loss at Dansoman against Liberty Professionals last season.

Liberty managed a win over Asante kotoko on the final day of the Ghana Premier League to avoid relegation and denied the Porcupine Warriors an opportunity to finish in the top four.

Dr. Kwame Kyei, the Executive Chairman of the side who wasn’t pleased with goalkeeping poured out his frustration at Ernest Sowah who was given the mandate to keep the post.

Sowah has voiced out that he is not happy at the club following the bribery allegation and has therefore called on the hierarchy of the Kumasi giants to terminate his contract to enable him join another side.

”Dr Kwame Kyei accused me of taking bribe in front of the playing body in the dressing room immediately after our last league match against Liberty Professionals,” he told Angel FM in an interview.

”I didn’t come to Kotoko as a poor man, I have my own house, I have cars so how on earth will I take bribe from Liberty Professionals,” Sowah added.

He stated, ”I have one year left on my contract but I am pleading not to the supporters but rather to the management of the club to terminate my contract mutually because I am not happy at the club.”

The ex-Berekum Chelsea shot-stopper has recently been linked with a move to Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak.