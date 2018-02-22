Ghana Premier League to kick start on March 3

news

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed March 3 as the commencement date for the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

The decision was taken following a consultative meeting held at the GFA’s secretariat in Accra on Wednesday.

This came after a ruling by an Accra High Court which dismissed an application by Accra Great Olympics to place an injunction on the league.

The league was initially scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2018, but Gt. Olympics submitted an interlocutory injunction to the GFA to stop the body from launching the Ghana Premier League, which led to an indefinite postponement.

However, the GFA has now confirmed that the 2017/18 league season will kick off on March 3.

The official launch of the season is expected to be held on Monday at the forecourt of the GFA secretariat.

A statement on the GFA’s website confirming the news said:

“The Ghana Football Association has fixed March 3 as the commencement date for the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.

“The Premier League had been scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2018, but an injunction application by Accra Great Olympics held the commencement of the league.

“However, following an Accra High Court’s decision not to grant the application during its hearing on Wednesday, the GFA announced the kick-off date during its Ordinary Congress, which was held Wednesday afternoon in Accra.

“Ahead of the kick off, the new season will be launched next Monday at the forecourt of the GFA at 6:00 p.m.”