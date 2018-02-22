Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana Premier League to kick start on March 3


Confirmed Ghana Premier League to kick start on March 3

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season is set to commence on March 3, 2018.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed March 3 as the commencement date for the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

The decision was taken following a consultative meeting held at the GFA’s secretariat in Accra on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Transfer News: Toronto FC II announce the signing of Gideon Waja

This came after a ruling by an Accra High Court which dismissed an application by Accra Great Olympics to place an injunction on the league.

The league was initially scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2018, but Gt. Olympics submitted an interlocutory injunction to the GFA to stop the body from launching the Ghana Premier League, which led to an indefinite postponement.

However, the GFA has now confirmed that the 2017/18 league season will kick off on March 3.

The official launch of the season is expected to be held on Monday at the forecourt of the GFA secretariat.

READ ALSO: Photos: Ghanaian Sports Journalist Juliet Bawuah interviews FIFA President Gianni Infantino

A statement on the GFA’s website confirming the news said:

“The Ghana Football Association has fixed March 3 as the commencement date for the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season.

“The Premier League had been scheduled to kick off on February 11, 2018, but an injunction application by Accra Great Olympics held the commencement of the league.

“However, following an Accra High Court’s decision not to grant the application during its hearing on Wednesday, the GFA announced the kick-off date during its Ordinary Congress, which was held Wednesday afternoon in Accra.

“Ahead of the kick off, the new season will be launched next Monday at the forecourt of the GFA at 6:00 p.m.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abdulhussein Abttan: Iraq urges FIFA to lift ban on hosting internationals Abdulhussein Abttan Iraq urges FIFA to lift ban on hosting internationals
Champions League: Mourinho hails McTominay after leaving out Pogba for Sevilla draw Champions League Mourinho hails McTominay after leaving out Pogba for Sevilla draw
Champions League: Fantastic Fred gives Shakhtar edge over Roma Champions League Fantastic Fred gives Shakhtar edge over Roma
Maurizio Sarri: Butt seriously: Chain-smoker given room to light up in Leipzig Maurizio Sarri Butt seriously: Chain-smoker given room to light up in Leipzig
Football: De Gea stars as Manchester United settle for Sevilla draw Football De Gea stars as Manchester United settle for Sevilla draw
Football: Fred gives Shakhtar advantage over Roma Football Fred gives Shakhtar advantage over Roma

Recommended Videos

Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League
Gianni Infantino: Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football Money-Gianni Infantino



Top Articles

1 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
2 Black Stars GFA denies Black Stars friendlies against Ivory Coast and...bullet
3 Boxing Ayittey Powers assaults Comedian Baba Spirit on TV (Video)bullet
4 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best combo at a...bullet
5 Father's Footsteps Didier Drogba is a proud father as son signs...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Video This is how Kotoko were transported after their bus...bullet
8 Dele Alli Sex-tape of Tottenham and England midfielder leakedbullet
9 Bayern Munich Defender Jerome Boateng to visit Ghana for...bullet
10 Ruben Semedo Villarreal player arrested after 'violent...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
3 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
4 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
5 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
8 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

Ramos wrapped up the win from the penalty spot as Real moved into third
Football Real Madrid fight back to win without Ronaldo
Two of a kind: Tiquinho Soares (front) grabbed a brace on Wednesday
Football A game of one half: Porto complete win -- after five week wait
Firmino and Holgate became involved in a heated spat after the Everton defender pushed the Brazilian over the advertising boards
Football No FA action against Firmino over Holgate spat
CAF Champions League Aduana Stars beat Al Tahady to qualify for the next stage