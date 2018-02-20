news

Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Juliet Bawuah, over the weekend interviewed President of the world football governing body, Gianni Infantino, on the sidelines of the FIFA Summit in Mauritania.

The interview, which has since aired on local television and radio in Mauritania, and soon to air across the rest of Africa all week, focused on a wide range of issues including racism, Leadership, state interference in football, women and youth football development, and the 2026 World Cup bid among other interesting football related matters.

Miss Bawuah was one of two Ghanaian Journalists, the other being Gary Al-Smith, selected for the Summit.

Miss Bawuah is a successful Sports Journalist with an impressive career portfolio. Currently pursuing further education at Cardiff University, she has in the past worked for CITI FM, ETV, Metro TV, the global football website Goal, CafOnline, and TV3. Before Cardiff University, she worked with Euronews’ sister station, Africanews. Bawuah also contributes for the Turkish broadcaster TRT and has also made appearances on the BBC.