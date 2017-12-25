Grace to Grass :  These are the three reasons why Emmanuel Eboue lost everything after years of labour

news

These three points explain why Emmanuel Eboue lost everything after years of labour.

Sunderland sacked Eboue after a one-year ban by FIFA

The former Arsenal defender suffered a one year-ban by the world football governing body in May 2006 for refusing to pay his agent over a period of time. Sunderland who had signed Eboue on a free transfer in March terminated his deal, so over several months he hasn't been receiving wages.

"Eboue signed a contract with Sunderland AFC until the end of the current season and the club has therefore given notice of its intention to terminate the contract," read a section of the post. "The player has two weeks in which to appeal this decision."

Little education

Eboue like many African footballers do not have good education and he signed certain documents he didn't know much about the details of the information.

He says: “I look back and say ­‘Emmanuel, you have been naive... why didn’t you think about that before?’ It is hard.

"Very, very hard. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children.

“In Turkey I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. Whatever she tells me to sign, I sign.

"She is my wife. The problems with FIFA were because of people advising me. People who are supposed to care. But it was because of them FIFA banned me.”

Losing divorce case against his wife

Emmanuel Eboue lost hiis legal battle against his wife and at the moment there is a bailillfs after him to vacate his house, as it is expected that Aurelie his ex-wife will occupy it.

The worried star said: “I can’t afford the money to continue to have any lawyer or barrister.

"I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don’t know what time the police will come.

“Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don’t want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.

"My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared.

“I am not going to sell my clothes or sell what I have. I will fight until the end because it is not fair.”