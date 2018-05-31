news

Asamoah Gyan was at the Dansoman Carl Reidorf Park on Wednesday to watch his side play against Asante Kotoko.

The game ended one all- Edwin Tuffour Frimpong scored the opener for the hosts and Amos Frimpong put the Porcupine Warriors on level pegging.

The 32-year-old who was part of the spectators for the game capitalised on that to give the playing body of the Dansoman based some encouraging words.

Asamoah Gyan played for Liberty Professionals before he continued his career abroad.

Below are pictures of the forward at the Carl Reindorf Park.