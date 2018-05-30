Watch Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan

news

Thomas Partey scored a first half goal to give the Black Stars a 1-0 lead against Japan.

Before Emmanuel Boateng doubled the lead for Ghana with four minutes into the second half.

Below are the players who started for Ghana.

Emmanuel Boateng who made the headlines in the La Liga for emerging as the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona will lead the attack with Thomas Partey playing just behind him.

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah.