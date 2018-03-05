Hearts of Oak to lose star man Patrick Razak

Home > Sports > Football >

The Phobians are set to lose their talisman Patrick Razak according to the player’s manager

Hearts of Oak are in danger of losing Patrick Razak, according to the agent of the former Tamale Utrecht Academy player.

Razak has been one of Hearts of Oak's best performers for the past two seasons and he has been linked to several clubs overseas, with Guinean side Horoya leading the race for his signature.

His contract with the Phobians will expire this year and he and his management team are not interested in signing a new deal with the Accra giants.

“Patrick Razak will not sign a new deal at Hearts of Oak if his contract runs out,”Razak’s manager Abdulai Alhassan told Asempa FM.

“FC Horoya from Guinea came with an offer of $3,000 per month but Hearts of Oak refused to sanction the move. Hearts of Oak say they will offer Patrick Razak GHC 1,500 if he signs a new deal which for me is not good.

“The bottom line is he will not renew his deal at the club, his contract will expire this November.”

Hearts of Oak have already lost some key players, namely Kwame Kizito, Vincent Atingah, Thomas Abbey who decided not to extend their contract with the Phobians.

