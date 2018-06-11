Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss

news

The former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has given explanations on why he resigned from his post.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, the former 1st Vice President of CAF explained that Ghanaians will forget all his good deeds if he continued to stay office.

“I don’t want to be hounded out of office. That way, people will always remember you with that bad thing that you were sacked. They won’t remember anything good about you.”

READ ALSO: Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’

The former FA boss added: “I’m a very patient person that’s why I’ve survived all these things. I always believe that God is the one who decides everything…If I even resign today from GFA, CAF, and FIFA, I will thank God [because] God has taken me very far [looking at] where I came from.”

Mr Nyantakyi further explained that he also considered his background during the formative stages of his life and decided to resign.

“I came from a very deprived background. The school I went to, those days we didn’t even have electricity; we used [a] generator. And when it’s 10pm they put it off because the generator cannot be on throughout the night, so you have to get a lantern if you want to learn after 10pm.”

“You would be learning and the smoke [from the lantern] will be entering your nose – I remember we really suffered.”

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi did not pay me a pesewa-Grace Ashie

The embattled 49-year-old stepped down from his post as GFA boss on Friday after being implicated in an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The CAF first vice president was recorded transacting ‘shady’ deals with supposed investors and advising them on how to short-change clubs in the Ghana Premier League when signing up for a sponsorship.

Although Nyantakyi has since resigned from his post as GFA boss, he wants to be remembered for his good deeds rather than the bad ones.

Meanwhile, the former GFA boss has also been handed 90-day provisional ban by FIFA after being implicated.