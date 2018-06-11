Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top positions


The former GFA boss has also vacated his positions as the 1st Vice President of CAF and on the FIFA Executive Council, following the Anas exposé.

play Kwesi Nyantakyi steps down as CAF 1st Vice President
Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned as the second most powerful man in African football and as well as a member of the FIFA Council after the Anas exposé dented his hard earned reputation.

The 49-year-old Wa born erstwhile GFA President relinquished his position as the GFA boss after he was captured receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas exposé video.

FIFA reacted after investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas petitioned the world football governing body by slapping a 90 month ban on Nyantakyi, before the former GFA President boss threw in the towel as the leader of the Ghana FA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has stepped down as a member of the FIFA Council, as well as the First Vice President before, FIFA even starts a probe into his conduct that has brought the name of the game into disrepute.

He has also relinquished his position as the President of West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B.

Meanwhile, the GFA President has put up a five member committee to initiate the process of bringing reforms to the association in the wake of government’s decision to take steps to dissolve the care takers of football in the country.

