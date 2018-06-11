Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President


The President of the Ghana FA says he didn’t want to be pushed out from office.

  • Published:
play Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President
Kwesi Nyantakyi says he resigned because he didn’t want the Executive Committee of GFA to pass a vote of no confidence on him and to salvage his reputation as a leader who made great impact to the beautiful game and not a villian.

The 49-year-old Wa born erstwhile GFA President relinquished his position as the GFA boss after he was captured receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas exposé video.

FIFA reacted after the investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas petitioned the world football governing body by slapping a 90 month ban on Nyantakyi, before the former GFA President boss threw in the towel as the head of the Ghana FA.

In an audio, Kwesi Nyantakyi has stated why he had to relinquish his position.

“When I think about it that’s why I want to take off a rest and have my peace. This is the best time. I don’t want to be hounded out of office. That way, people will always remember you with that bad thing you were sacked. They won’t remember anything good about you,” Nyantakyi said in a recorded conversation following his resignation.

“I’m a very patient person, that’s why I’ve survived all these things. I always believe that God is the one who decides everything….. If I even resign today from GFA, CAF and FIFA, I will thank God [because] God has taken me very far [looking at] where I came from.

Meanwhile, the GFA President has put up a five member committee to initiate the process of bringing reforms to the association in the wake of government’s decision to take steps to dissolve the care takers of football in the country.

