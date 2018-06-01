I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi

news

Inter Allier manager Kenichi Yatsuhashi has lamented the sharp decline of Hearts of Oak, insisting he could have delivered league glory had the club kept him.

The Japanese tactician joined the Phobians two seasons ago, and immediately became a fan favourite after transforming the fortunes of the club.

However, disagreements with the Hearts board led to a painful departure, amid strong protests from the fans.

At the time Kenichi left, Hearts were sitting in second position and looked set to challenge for the league title, however, things quickly fell apart for the club.

Back in the Ghanaian topflight with Inter Allies, Kenichi managed to engineer a 1-0 win over his former club on Thursday.

Speaking after the game, he lamented the decline of Hearts, insisting he could have won both the league and Champions League had the club not parted ways with him.

"First of all I'm sad as an avid supporter of Hearts of Oak that they lost today but I'm happy with our win," Yatsuhashi told Zylofon FM.

"Secondly, they should have kept me, and then we would have won the league and the Champions league. They should have kept me at Hearts of Oak."

Kenichi has led Inter Allies to a flawless home record, with the club yet to concede in a home game this season.