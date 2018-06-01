Home > Sports > Football >

I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi


Zylofon Cash Premier League I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi

Kenichi joined the Phobians two seasons ago, but left under acrimonious circumstances after disagreements with the club's board.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inter Allier manager Kenichi Yatsuhashi has lamented the sharp decline of Hearts of Oak, insisting he could have delivered league glory had the club kept him.

The Japanese tactician joined the Phobians two seasons ago, and immediately became a fan favourite after transforming the fortunes of the club.

READ ALSO: Zylofon Cash Premier League: League table after match day 14

However, disagreements with the Hearts board led to a painful departure, amid strong protests from the fans.

At the time Kenichi left, Hearts were sitting in second position and looked set to challenge for the league title, however, things quickly fell apart for the club.

Back in the Ghanaian topflight with Inter Allies, Kenichi managed to engineer a 1-0 win over his former club on Thursday.

Speaking after the game, he lamented the decline of Hearts, insisting he could have won both the league and Champions League had the club not parted ways with him.

READ ALSO: Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan praises Black Stars for win

"First of all I'm sad as an avid supporter of Hearts of Oak that they lost today but I'm happy with our win," Yatsuhashi told Zylofon FM.

"Secondly, they should have kept me, and then we would have won the league and the Champions league. They should have kept me at Hearts of Oak."

Kenichi has led Inter Allies to a flawless home record, with the club yet to concede in a home game this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top
Spanish Football: This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach
Football: FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala Football FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala
Football: World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
Football: Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome Football Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome
Zylofon Cash Premier League: League table after match day 14 Zylofon Cash Premier League League table after match day 14

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
9 International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first...bullet
10 Video Watch Emmanuel Boateng's debut goal for Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Tibet fans wave flags during the Confederation of Independent Football Association's 2018 World Football Cup match between Abkhazia and Tibet in north London, joined by other partially-recognized states
Football Passion and pride on show at alternative World Football Cup
Zylofon Cash Premier League Inter Allies edge Hearts of Oak
Throwback Thursday Iker Casillas eulogizes Zidane with amazing throwback photo
Big task: Southampton's Japan defender Maya Yoshida
Football Japan turn to Saint Yoshida for divine intervention