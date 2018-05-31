Asamoah Gyan praises Black Stars for win

news

Captain of the Black Stars of Ghana Asamoah Gyan has praised the team that beat Japan in an International friendly on Wednesday.

Gyan, who missed the game due to personal reasons was happy with the performance of the new boys and adds it's a good preparation match for the country as they continue with preparations for AFCON 2019.

Thomas Partey, the Atletico Madrid midfielder led the young side to a 2-0 victory, as he scored the opener with a sublime free-kick.

Debutant Emmanuel Boateng scored the second from the spot on his international debut.

We all want the team to win games and so when we travel and win games like that everybody becomes happy," he said. "Although I didn't watch the game but I was following via live reports," he added.



"At the end of the day we won and we are all happy so we have to encourage the boys for the next game so they can win again."

Asamoah Gyan did also confirm that he opted out of the squad to play the friendly because he had a lot There were a lot things that I had to do so I called the management to ask permission and it was granted and at the end of the day, we needed new players into the team."



"There are a lot of players that are doing well outside the country and we had to test them and they all came and did well in the friendly,"

Ghana is set to play Iceland in another friendly on 7th June