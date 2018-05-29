Home > Sports > Football >

Joseph Paintsil to receive the late call-up


Inter national friendlies Joseph Paintsil to receive a late Black Stars call-up

Paintsil set to be called up into the Black Stars to be part of the side against Iceland

Former Tema Youth midfielder Joseph Paintsil is set to be called up into the Black Stars fold for the friendly match against Iceland according to reports.

Paintsil completed a transfer to Ferencvaros and has kept the ground running as he has scored 10 goals and rendered 4 assists in 24 matches in the ongoing Hungarian League.

Paintsil has aided his side to qualify for the Europa and according to reports Appiah has called him up to join the squad in Iceland.

This stems for the fact that some players who received the call-up for the two friendlies are expected not to make the trip to Iceland.

Mubarak Wakaso reportedly refused to be involved in the friendlies between Japan and Iceland in which the bonus for the game was $2000

