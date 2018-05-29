Home > Sports > Football >

Wakaso opts out of Black Stars friendlies


Mubarak Wakaso's national team career is likely to suffer after opting out of the Black Stars' upcoming friendlies against Jappan and Iceland

Mubarak Wakaso’s decision not to play for the Black Stars in their friendlies against Japan and Iceland would cost him future national team football.

It was earlier reported that Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah had pulled out of the Black Stars international friendlies following reports that the playing body will receive $2000 each from the Japan and Iceland friendlies instead of the usual $5000 from friendly matches, but the Torino midfielder rescinded his decision and has reportedly joined the team in Japan on his own.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars are unhappy with Wakaso’s action and it is understood that would cost him future call-ups into the national team.

The Black Stars touched down in Tokyo in the early hours of Monday after a transit through the Netherlands.

It would be recalled that Kwesi Appiah refused to invite Mubarak Wakaso to the Black Stars in the initial stages of his second term as coach due to reports that the Villarreal midfielder and two other national teammates vowed not to play under the former Kotoko skipper when he is handed the job for the second time.

However, Appiah changed his mind and gave the ex-AshGold midfielder another chance by handling him call-ups for recent Black Stars games.

Ghana will take the Blue Samurai of Japan on Wednesday, before they jet off to Iceland to face the Europeans.

