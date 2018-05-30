Home > Sports > Football >

Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here


Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here

The Atletico Madrid midfielder will lead the Black Stars on Wednesday against Japan

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Japan vs Ghana
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thomas Partey has been given the opportunity to lead the Black Stars when they face Japan on Wednesday at the Nissan International Sports Stadium.

James Kwesi Appiah has named Emmanuel Boateng in his starting lineup against Japan on Wednesday.

Richard Ofori maintained his number one spot in post, while Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku will partner at the centre-back position, with Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu being deployed to the right and left full back positions, respectively.

Joseph Attamah Laweh and Isaac Sackey will play in the central midfield, as Nana Ampomah, a debutant and Acheampong operate from the wings.

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

Emmanuel Boateng who made the headlines in the La Liga for emerging as the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona will lead the attack with Thomas Partey playing just behind him.

play Kwesi Appiah hands Emmanuel Boateng Black Stars debut against Japan

 

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah

Watch the game HERE

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Japan 0-1 Ghana: Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against Japan
International Friendly: Thomas Partey to captain Black Stars against Japan International Friendly Thomas Partey to captain Black Stars against Japan
Football: Wagner rewarded with new deal after Huddersfield survival Football Wagner rewarded with new deal after Huddersfield survival
International Friendly: This is the time for Ghana's friendly against Japan International Friendly This is the time for Ghana's friendly against Japan
Football: Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern: agent Football Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern: agent
International Friendly: Emmanuel Boateng handed first Black Stars start in friendly against Japan International Friendly Emmanuel Boateng handed first Black Stars start in friendly against Japan

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the...bullet
4 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
5 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch...bullet
6 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock...bullet
7 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of...bullet
8 Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt:...bullet
9 Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clashbullet
10 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
In Japan Black Stars complete final training session ahead of Japan clash
International Friendly George Weah's son scores on full U.S debut
France supporters watch the 2014 FIFA World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Nigeria on a giant screen at the Hotel de Ville (City Hall) in Paris on June 30, 2014
Football France bans 'big screen' zones for World Cup over terror fears