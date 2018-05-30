Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly here

news

Thomas Partey has been given the opportunity to lead the Black Stars when they face Japan on Wednesday at the Nissan International Sports Stadium.

James Kwesi Appiah has named Emmanuel Boateng in his starting lineup against Japan on Wednesday.

Richard Ofori maintained his number one spot in post, while Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku will partner at the centre-back position, with Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu being deployed to the right and left full back positions, respectively.

Joseph Attamah Laweh and Isaac Sackey will play in the central midfield, as Nana Ampomah, a debutant and Acheampong operate from the wings.

Emmanuel Boateng who made the headlines in the La Liga for emerging as the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona will lead the attack with Thomas Partey playing just behind him.

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah

Watch the game HERE