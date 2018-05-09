news

Thomas Partey has disclosed that he didn’t tell his family he was travelling to Spain for his first contract abroad because it would have cause a lot of problems.

Partey who is described as the unsung hero of Atletico Madrid by Diego Simeone has been in a sensational form, having been playing week in and week out for the Spanish capital club.

The Ghanaian midfielder, despite playing as a central midfielder fitted perfectly in the right-full back position following the sending off of his teammate against Arsenal.

He has disclosed in an interview how he managed to make his first trip to Spain without the knowledge family.

“I got into a car, they took me to the capital, they gave me my passport and said: 'today you travel.’”, Partey recalled earlier this year in an interview in Spain.

“My dad wasn't at home, nobody from my family knew anything, nor that I was going that day because if they were told then it would cause a lot of problems.

“I travelled to Spain and it was six or seven months before anyone realised that I wasn't in Ghana.”

Thomas Partey says he also spoke about the influence of his father in his career.

“After every game, I speak to my father,” Partey tells The Independent. “He is my number one fan and I will never forget how we were and when it all started for me.

“We have come a long way. You have seen my entire family back in Ghana and I am conscious to how we use to live so yeah some people forget where they come from but I have a mental picture of my father so I keep it as a reminder on my way to the top.”