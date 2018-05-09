Home > Sports > Football >

I moved to Spain for my first contract without telling my family


Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my first contract without telling my family- Partey

The Black Stars midfielder says he didn’t inform any member of his family before travelling to Spain to sign his first contract overseas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play I travelled to Spain to sign my first contract without telling my family- Partey
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thomas Partey has disclosed that he didn’t tell his family he was travelling to Spain for his first contract abroad because it would have cause a lot of problems.

Partey who is described as the unsung hero of Atletico Madrid by Diego Simeone has been in a sensational form, having been playing week in and week out for the Spanish capital club.

READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

The Ghanaian midfielder, despite playing as a central midfielder fitted perfectly in the right-full back position following the sending off of his teammate against Arsenal.

He has disclosed in an interview how he managed to make his first trip to Spain without the knowledge family.

“I got into a car, they took me to the capital, they gave me my passport and said: 'today you travel.’”, Partey recalled earlier this year in an interview in Spain.

“My dad wasn't at home, nobody from my family knew anything, nor that I was going that day because if they were told then it would cause a lot of problems.

“I travelled to Spain and it was six or seven months before anyone realised that I wasn't in Ghana.”

Thomas Partey says he also spoke about the influence of his father in his career.

“After every game, I speak to my father,” Partey tells The Independent. “He is my number one fan and I will never forget how we were and when it all started for me.

“We have come a long way. You have seen my entire family back in Ghana and I am conscious to how we use to live so yeah some people forget where they come from but I have a mental picture of my father so I keep it as a reminder on my way to the top.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Useful lessons have been learnt from the May 9 disaster-Sports Minister Ghana Premier League Useful lessons have been learnt from the May 9 disaster-Sports Minister
Football: Brazil's Dani Alves suffers injury blow ahead of World Cup Football Brazil's Dani Alves suffers injury blow ahead of World Cup
Football: Leeds Utd lose first match on controversial Myanmar tour Football Leeds Utd lose first match on controversial Myanmar tour
Ghana Premier League: Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at the May 9 disaster
Rescue Mission: FIFA orders RaJa Casablanca to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed Rescue Mission FIFA orders RaJa Casablanca to compensate Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed
Football: Japan's Antlers draw first blood with Shanghai win Football Japan's Antlers draw first blood with Shanghai win

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
6 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the brink...bullet
8 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee...bullet
10 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

Japan's Vissel Kobe has denied reports that it offered Spanish World Cup winner Andres Iniesta a three-year deal and a salary of $30 million
Football Japan's Vissel Kobe deny Iniesta offer: media
Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anas
Manchester United won 38 trophies under Alex Ferguson
Football Mourinho 'very positive' that Ferguson will recover
Ghanaian Players Abroad Bayern Munich youngster confirms maiden Black Stars call-up