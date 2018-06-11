Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Sports > Football >

I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi


I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has said he wants to be remembered for the good deeds he did whiles in office.

The embattled 49-year-old stepped down from his post as GFA boss on Friday after being implicated in an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nyantakyi has come under intense pressure in the past few weeks after being captured on camera compromising his position as head of Ghana’s FA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi play

Kwesi Nyantakyi

 

The CAF first vice president was recorded transacting ‘shady’ deals with supposed investors and advising them on how to short-change clubs in the Ghana Premier League when signing up for a sponsorship.

Although Nyantakyi has since resigned from his post as GFA boss, he wants to be remembered for his good deeds rather than the bad ones.

According to him, this was the right time to step down, insisting he did not want to be "hounded" out of office.

“When I think about it that’s why I want to take off a rest and have my peace. This is the best time. I don’t want to be hounded out of office. That way, people will always remember you with that bad thing you were sacked. They won’t remember anything good about you,” Nyantakyi said in a recorded conversation following his resignation.

“I’m a very patient person, that’s why I’ve survived all these things. I always believe that God is the one who decides everything….. If I even resign today from GFA, CAF and FIFA, I will thank God [because] God has taken me very far [looking at] where I came from.”

Meanwhile, the former GFA boss has also been handed 90-day provisional ban by FIFA after being implicated.

