Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

GFA offers apology to nation; promises lasting reforms


Number 12 GFA offers apology to nation; promises lasting reforms

In a statement rendering its unqualified apology, the FA promised "lasting reforms" to restore confidence in football.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association has finally apologised to the nation after dozens of football officials were secretly recorded taking 'bribe.'

READ MORE: COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video

In a statement rendering its unqualified apology, the FA promised "lasting reforms" to restore confidence in football.

As such, a five member committee has been formed to draw up a programme for a lasting reform.

The committee, comprising  Messrs Kweku Eyiah (Leader), Benjamin Nab Eyison, Kurt Okraku (Spokesperson), Isaac Addo and Samuel Opoku Nti, has also been tasked to meet government after it threatened to dissolve the association.

"That the GFA wishes to assure the general public that it shall take all legitimate steps to restore confidence and trust in the beautiful game. In this respect as a first step, the GFA wishes to offer its sincerest and unconditional apologies to the entire nation and all our stake holders," a statement by the General Secretary of the GFA, Isaac Addo, said.

READ MORE: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside

FA officials, referees and football administrators were captured in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled "Number 12" for taking bribes to either influence outcome of football matches and player selection into the national teams.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video
Number 12: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Football: Egypt fans pin hopes on injured Salah for World Cup glory Football Egypt fans pin hopes on injured Salah for World Cup glory
Football: Salah joins Egypt training, but doesn't take part Football Salah joins Egypt training, but doesn't take part
Football: Pogba improves but France held 1-1 by US Football Pogba improves but France held 1-1 by US
GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities at the Association GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities at the Association

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays
Anas Expose 12: I took a gift, not a bribe – GFA’s Sannie Daara Anas Expose 12 I took a gift, not a bribe – GFA’s Sannie Daara



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilementbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in Ghanabullet
4 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
5 Revelations Nii Lante reveals Black Stars players begged him to...bullet
6 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was...bullet
7 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
8 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
9 Anas exposé How the GFA President shot himself in the footbullet
10 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered...bullet

Related Articles

Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video
Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi
GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities at the Association
Anas Exposé Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo
Anas Exposé 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong
Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to investigate the GFA revealed
Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football games

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Betraying the Gamebullet

Football

El defensa colombiano Frank Fabra durante una conferencia de prensa en Carnago, Italia, el 28 de mayo de 2018
Football Colombian full-back Fabra out of World Cup with knee injury
Nabil Fekir's future at Lyon has been the subject of animated debate.
Football Lyon cancel dealings with Liverpool over Fekir transfer
Brazil striker Neymar in good spirits in training on Saturday for Brazil's final World Cup warm-up
Football Neymar due to start Brazil's final World Cup warm-up
A larger than life version of Lionel Messi dominates the main street in Bronnitsy, near Argentina's World Cup team base
Football Giant mural tribute to 'legend' Messi at Argentina base camp