GFA offers apology to nation; promises lasting reforms

news

The Ghana Football Association has finally apologised to the nation after dozens of football officials were secretly recorded taking 'bribe.'

READ MORE: COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video

In a statement rendering its unqualified apology, the FA promised "lasting reforms" to restore confidence in football.

As such, a five member committee has been formed to draw up a programme for a lasting reform.

The committee, comprising Messrs Kweku Eyiah (Leader), Benjamin Nab Eyison, Kurt Okraku (Spokesperson), Isaac Addo and Samuel Opoku Nti, has also been tasked to meet government after it threatened to dissolve the association.

"That the GFA wishes to assure the general public that it shall take all legitimate steps to restore confidence and trust in the beautiful game. In this respect as a first step, the GFA wishes to offer its sincerest and unconditional apologies to the entire nation and all our stake holders," a statement by the General Secretary of the GFA, Isaac Addo, said.

READ MORE: FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside

FA officials, referees and football administrators were captured in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas titled "Number 12" for taking bribes to either influence outcome of football matches and player selection into the national teams.